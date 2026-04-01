Jerry Jones Explains Why He Thinks an 18-Game Season Is Beneficial for NFL Players

RELATED: Albert Breer's Notes: 18-Game Schedule Looms Large at Owners Meetings

The NFL is strongly considering adding an 18th game to the regular season at some point in the future, with such a move gaining support from various owners across the league. It’s a topic that undoubtedly was discussed at this week’s annual owners meeting, and it’s not hard to see why owners would be in favor of the additional game.

More regular season games means more money raked in from television broadcasts, ticket sales, sponsorships and merchandising. It could also aid the league’s efforts to expand internationally, opening up more opportunities for games played overseas.

One means of balancing the schedule while adding an 18th game would be to shorten the preseason by two weeks, something that multiple owners have voiced support for including Robert Kraft of the Patriots and Carlie Irsay-Gordon of the Colts.

Speaking at the owners meetings on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked for his stance on the possible 18-game regular season, and he made clear he thinks it’s a great opportunity for owners, but also players.

When asked about the potential benefits for players, Jones said, “I think it’s a better application of their careers and talent. Less preseason. More playing in games that have the right balance of financial reward as well as exposure.”

“When the ducks quack, feed ‘em. And we have that demand for our games. Because of the hard work and great players that we have, we have great demand. We should address it, respond to it and feed it,” Jones added.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about how the NFL continues expanding on how many days they play during the season and the saying that “pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered”:



“When a duck quacks, feed it.” pic.twitter.com/XxDcQ8WoZq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 31, 2026

Jones believes that an additional week of regular season action would offer more exposure to players, though he is seemingly ignoring the obvious risks that come with adding an 18th game. Another game in the regular season means more wear and tear on players, which significantly heightens the risk of injury. There were a few notable and significant injuries sustained by star players late last season, with the likes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons both suffering knee injuries. It’s possible that a further-expanded schedule would result in more injuries at the end of the season, when the wear and tear on players is at its most severe.

The NFLPA has openly taken a stance in opposition of an 18-game regular season, though that’s done little to curtail the conversation about the potential schedule adjustment in the future.

One idea, floated previously by Kraft, to address the increased risk of injury that comes with an 18-game season would be to add a second bye week. Another idea that was reportedly floated, per Pro Football Talk, would see the schedule increased to 18 games but would also implement a 17-game cap for most players, preventing them from suiting up in all 18 contests.

Clearly, there’s a lot of details that have yet to be ironed out in regards to the potential expansion of the league schedule, but it’s clear that the idea has gained support from many owners across the league.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated