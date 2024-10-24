Donald Trump Set To Attend Ohio State at Penn State Game
Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' matchup this weekend against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, they are set for another massive game. They will hit the road to take on the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.
While the game will be pivotal for both Ohio State and Penn State, there is another storyline that has come up for the game.
As reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports shared by On3 on X, former President Donald Trump will be attending the game.
He's attended a couple of other games before this one, but his presence will surely bring excitement to the stadium for this game, just like it did for both the Alabama vs. Georgia college game and the Steelers vs. Jets NFL game.
Both teams look like legitimate national championship contenders so far this season. Going on the road to play the Nittany Lions is never an easy task. They have a raucous crowd.
However, while it won't be an easy game, the Buckeyes have a massive opportunity.
After losing to the Oregon Ducks on the road, there are some who are questioning Ohio State's candidacy as a national championship contender. Some even think that if they lose to Penn State, they could miss the College Football Playoff.
That is far from being a guarantee, but a loss to the Nittany Lions would certainly make the path more difficult for the Buckeyes. Winning the game would give their chances a massive boost.
Ryan Day and company need to embrace the hostile atmosphere that they will be walking into. They need to take care of business against Nebraska first, but the chance to beat Penn State and help quiet all of the outside noise following their loss to Oregon is a huge opportunity.
All of that being said, we're just a couple of weeks away from the big game. Ohio State facing off against the Nittany Lions on the road will be must-watch football.