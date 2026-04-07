Easiest Way to Watch Ohio State Football Spring Game

College football season will be here before long, which means spring football is in full swing with at least 15 guaranteed practices for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Coach Ryan Day's team is attempting to redeem itself by returning to the College Football Playoff once again and contending for another national title.

Before the Buckeyes can do that, though, they will conclude their spring portion with a spring game at Ohio Stadium to get primed for the fall ahead.

Day recently spoke to the media about what he has seen from his team thus far and has been pleased overall. In a nutshell, Day said the progress made thus far is unsurprising and could be a springboard for what's to come, particularly offensively.

"I think it’s big when you have guys in your program for multiple years, and you know where they’re at," Day said regarding the experienced returners.

"We really need to see those guys get to the second level and make some people miss," Day said. "If we do that, we're gonna be explosive. I think we do have depth at receiver and our guys are working on yards after the catch more than ever. Really, it comes down to execution at the end of the day."

How to watch Ohio State spring game on TV

Fans will get to see the Buckeyes in action next Saturday, April 18. It's easier than ever to watch them live, too, even for those who can't make the trip to Columbus.

Big Ten Network will carry the festivities live, as coverage begins at noon ET and can be watched on all major cable TV, streaming and satalite distributors. These include DirecTV, Fubo, Xfinity, Dish Network, YouTube TV and many others within the entertainment echosystem.

The scrimmage can also be streamed live on connected iOS and Android devices, including the Fox Sports App, FOX One and Big Ten Plus (following its conclusion). Each requires a subscription or login info to a participating TV provider to watch the action unfold.

Three different price tiers will be used for fans to gain entry at $13, $30 and $60, each with different access levels. Those looking for the most affordable option at $13 will be granted general admission access into the stadium without any extra VIP-like benefits.

The spring game could not only serve as a precursor to the season itself, but it's also to ensure that all of the practices Ohio State has had this for continue to pay off.

We'll see if it actually does.