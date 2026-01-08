Ohio State lands impact wide receiver in the transfer portal

Ohio State has been taking some tough losses at the wide receiver position, with the departure of future first-round pick Carnell Tate to the NFL Draft, five-star true freshman Quincy Porter to the transfer portal, and 2024 four-star Mylan Graham to the portal as well.

It was time for some good news on the portal for the Buckeyes. So far, they have added former UCF defensive lineman John Walker and Ohio University tight end Mason Williams. Superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith confirmed that he is not going anywhere with a tweet last night.

Earlier today, the Bucks landed former UTSA wide receiver Devin McCuin. This past season, McCuin put up 65 receptions for 726 yards and eight touchdowns for the Roadrunners. In his 3-year career at UTSA, he has totaled about 1,700 receiving yards, over 150 receptions, and 16 touchdowns.

Who is new OSU receiver Devin McCuin?

McCuin was ranked as a three-star prospect as a transfer in this class, McCuin comes with a sub-4.40-second 40 time and lots of experience.

Ohio State is in a bit of a transitional period at the wide receiver position with the wide receivers coach Brian Hartline leaving the program for the head-coaching position at USF. Hartline recently landed former Buckeye CJ Hicks in the portal.

With Cortez Hankton coming in as the new wideouts coach, there was expected to be some turnover at the position. This came first from the 2026 recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt decision to decommit and flip to USC, but the most important retention OSU made was keeping Chris Henry Jr. with the program.

With over five total receivers in the portal including Porter, Graham, Bryson Rodgers, Damarion Witten, and Dorian Williams. The Buckeyes will look to keep building up the receiver position as the portal continues to ramp up, as new playmakers are entering every day. McCuin is a good start to the class, a veteran guy who has produced with good speed.

Former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is a name to watch for another transfer add that OSU could make, he is a player that they have been linked to. Moore has been a productive slot guy for the Longhorns for the past couple of years, with about 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Adding Moore with McCuin would be some solid additions to refurbish the position with many names possibly moving on. Don’t be surprised if Ohio State adds more than just a couple of receivers, though.