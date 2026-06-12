3 Things Ryan Day Can't Afford To Have Happen During Upcoming Ohio State Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes' season is only 85 days away. Even though they fell short of consecutive national title wins. Even in 2026, the expectations still remain the same to reach the top of college football.

With a manageable schedule outside of a few heavy-hitting matchups, there is a lot that could go right for the Buckeyes this season. But, in a few ways, things could easily go wrong to derail the season before it even starts.

Here are a few dire scenarios to look out for in Columbus this fall. One, arguably, could be a make-or-break situation.

1. An Early-Season Loss To The Texas Longhorns

Although the Buckeyes' rematch against the Longhorns is considered a nonconference clash, losing early-season momentum by dropping their rematch in Austin could be a way-too-early sign that the Buckeyes still struggle with the big boys in recent playoff-type atmospheres.

Not to mention the fact that Ohio State would still be looking down the barrel of rematches against the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines later in the season.

These are two games that could be make-or-break, depending on where the Hoosiers are ranked and whether the Wolverines turn a corner under new coach Kyle Whittingham and in Bryce Underwood's second season as the Wolverines' quarterback in Ann Arbor.

2. A Jeremiah Smith Injury

Crazier scenarios have happened, but if quarterback Julian Sayin misses his top target for any length of time in superstar phenom Jeremiah Smith, it could be a disaster scenario in Columbus. Smith remained in Columbus ahead of his junior season rather than transferring, showcasing his loyalty and dedication to the program, and he will likely leave for the NFL next spring as one of the best receivers in recent Buckeyes history.

Smith remaining 100 percent will only ensure that the Buckeyes can hum offensively with opportunities for big plays when called upon.

3. A Ryan Day Meltdown

The Buckeyes appear to run a tight ship under Ryan Day these days. Day was the architect of a legendary postseason run to win a national title to cap the 2024-25 season. Should history repeat itself with an unexpected late-season loss, Day will have to orchestrate the same composure he did then. If not, the Buckeyes could be in for an unexpectedly painful unraveling that only Day would be able to recover from.

Ultimately, the buck stops with Day. He and his team will not just be defined by on-field performance, but how they are preceived nationally and everything in between.

Once September hits, these scenarios will be ones to examine all year long.