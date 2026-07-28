Everything We Know About Ohio State’s New Jersey Patch Sponsorship

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new, massive partnership.

On Tuesday morning, Ohio State announced a new corporate partnership with JPMorganChase that includes jersey patches for all 36 teams. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, this deal is expected to yield Ohio State nearly $17 million per year, which is expected to be an industry leader.

“JPMorganChase is a global brand with deep roots in Ohio, making them a natural partner that shares our commitment to innovation, excellence and long-term community impact,” Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Together, we have built a comprehensive and historic partnership that reflects the strong commercial strength of the Ohio State Athletics identity and the broader college athletics landscape. This relationship creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes that support the sustained excellence and competitiveness of our athletic programs, while honoring the tradition and values of Ohio State.”

NEWS: Ohio Stare is entering a new corporate partnership with JPMorganChase that includes jersey patches for all 36 OSU teams. Per industry sources, this is expected to yield OSU nearly $17 million per year, an eye-popping number that’s expected to be an industry leader. pic.twitter.com/rZkkeYAuTM — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 28, 2026

In January, the NCAA Division I Council approved teams to have an ability to sell jersey patches as a revenue stream. This will be the first season that some universities will have sponsored patches on their uniforms, and the Buckeyes are on the board with the highest-priced deal that we’ve seen yet.

The Chase patch is only allowed to be up to four square inches. The Buckeyes would only be able to sell one more jersey patch spot, if they chose to do so. This patch will only be worn during the preseason and regular season, as no sponsored jersey patches will be allowed in the College Football Playoff, should Ohio State make it this season despite a difficult Big Ten schedule.

What Ohio State’s Chase jersey patch means

According to reports, the Buckeyes stand to benefit between $15-17 million from this new partnership.

The Chase logo on the patch is white, with the background of the patch matching Ohio State’s red uniform color. It looks clean, as there aren’t clashing colors like we’ve seen with jersey sponsorship patches in the NBA and MLB. According to Thamel, this patch was more expensive than some NBA patches.

Professional sports adopted jersey patches for additional sponsorship revenue, so of course college athletics were bound to follow suit. JPMorganChase will also support Ohio State’s NIL efforts and provide student athletes with financial literacy resources through “dedicated programming.”

JPMorganChase will also be the naming sponsor of the 1922 club, a new private club at Ohio Stadium, where they will have expansive branding. They’ll also have branding in the Schottenstein Center.

Ohio State isn’t the only Big Ten school selling jersey patches

Illinois athletics did a massive $30 million deal across all sports with Busey Bank. Similarly, Michigan State did an entire athletics department deal with MSU Credit Union.

Other big college football programs are in the mix, too. LSU’s 21 teams will wear Woodside Energy patches on their uniforms. Arkansas will have a Tyson patch, the popular food and frozen chicken brand.

The entire Big 12 conference will have Monster Energy patches in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. The deal was worth $20 million annually, divided between all 16 teams in the conference.

Here's a full directory of every jersey patch deal so far in college sports.

Certainly, Ohio State’s deal with Chase is way larger, proving that the Buckeyes remain a prized brand in the evolving landscape of college sports. The Buckeyes will debut these jersey patches on Septem