The Ohio State Buckeyes barely missed out on a huge running back prospect Wednesday. This saw five-star prospective Baylor High School (Tenn.) running back David Gabriel Georges, who was born in Quebec, Canada, before moving stateside to attend the remainder of his prep career in Tennessee, commit to the Volunteers.

The Buckeyes were one of Gabriel Georges' remaining finalists, but reports have since surfaced about why Gabriel Georges ultimately decided to stay in-state. To put it simply, the reasons are a little bit staggering, but in today's world of college football, nothing is really a surprise.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Volunteers offered him a dream experience. It's the one that could almost be considered VIP-like to the average person but just standard business in the SEC apparently.

Nonetheless, the 6-foot-10, 210-pound tailback was given a three-year deal to play for coach Josh Heupel, reportedly worth "around 2M per year," which includes "family travel benefits to attend games" among other perks.

Gabriel Georges' life-changing decision was unfortunately met with indescribable backlash from those who ultimately wanted to see him commit to Ohio State instead. This caused a ripple effect on social media, which Gabriel Georges addressed publicly in a respectful, professional way.

Below is a brief part of his statement, which can be viewed here (courtesy of his 'X' account).

"This decision was mine and was made through careful thought, prayer, and countless conversations with those I trust most," Gabriel Georges wrote. "I respectfully ask that my decision be honored and that people refrain from making assumptions or spreading false information."

Continuing his statement, Gabriel Georges said he was grateful to those who had always been there for him since the beginning of his recruitment. He admitted that he wants to focus on people who are truly there for him instead of people who don't know him at all.

"To everyone who has stood by me throughout this journey, thank you," Gabriel Georges added. "Your encouragement has meant the world to me. I can’t wait to begin this next chapter, represent my new program with pride, and continue chasing my dreams. The future is bright, and I am excited for everything that is still to come. Go Vols."

Ohio State will now have to move on to other prospects in order to still maintain one of the better classes in the country. But for now, this one stings, especially considering that Ohio State was in the running all the way through until the very end.

As the season gets closer, the focus now returns to what's presently in front of Ohio State: continuing to win at the highest level.