Jaylen McClain Ready to Become the New Leader of Ohio State's Secondary

For the past two seasons, Caleb Downs was the unquestioned heartbeat of Ohio State's defense. His elite instincts, versatility, communication, and leadership made life easier for every defensive back around him. Replacing a player of that caliber is impossible on an individual level.

But replacing his leadership? That responsibility appears to have found its new owner in Jaylen McClain.

As the Buckeyes prepare for the 2026 season, McClain enters his third year in the program with a completely different role than he had during his first two seasons. No longer the talented young safety learning behind one of college football's best defensive players, McClain is now expected to become the veteran voice of a rebuilt secondary.

The challenge is significant, but it's also one McClain has been preparing for since he arrived in Columbus.

Learning From the Best

Few players in the country have had a better mentor than Jaylen McClain.

Playing alongside Caleb Downs allowed him to witness firsthand what separated an All-American from everyone else. Downs wasn't simply an elite athlete—he was the quarterback of Ohio State's defense. He consistently lined teammates up correctly, diagnosed offensive formations before the snap, and communicated adjustments that prevented explosive plays. Ryan Day even described Downs as a "field general" whose command of the defense elevated everyone around him.

Those are lessons that don't always show up on a stat sheet.

For two years, McClain had a front-row seat to one of the smartest defensive backs college football has seen in recent years. Now, it's his turn to put those lessons into practice.

Experience Matters

Ohio State's secondary looks dramatically different entering 2026.

Not only is Caleb Downs gone to the NFL, but the Buckeyes also have to replace additional starters in the defensive backfield, who are also beginning NFL training camps. That turnover means someone must become the stabilizing presence for a unit filled with new faces.

Jaylen McClain is the obvious candidate.

Unlike some of the younger defensive backs who are still learning the system, Jaylen McClain has already experienced Big Ten football, College Football Playoff expectations, and the week-to-week preparation that comes with competing for national championships.

Those experiences matter when adversity strikes during a game.

Whether it's settling down younger teammates after giving up a big play or making sure everyone is properly aligned before the snap, veteran safeties often become extensions of the coaching staff on the field.

That's exactly the role Jaylen McClain is expected to embrace.

Leadership Doesn't Mean Becoming Caleb Downs

The biggest mistake fans can make is expecting Jaylen McClain to become the next Caleb Downs.

There isn't another Caleb Downs.

Downs left Ohio State as one of the most decorated defensive backs in school history, winning the Thorpe Award, earning multiple All-American honors, and becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Ohio State doesn't need Jaylen McClain to duplicate those accomplishments.

Instead, the Buckeyes need him to become the best version of Jaylen McClain.

That means bringing his own style of leadership—whether it's leading by example, communicating confidently before the snap, or becoming the dependable veteran that younger players trust.

In fact, spring observers have already pointed to Jaylen McClain as the player being asked to take over that leadership role after spending two seasons in Caleb Downs' shadow.

A Perfect Time to Step Forward

There's something natural about Jaylen McClain's rise.

Ohio State has long developed defensive backs by allowing younger players to learn from established stars before taking over themselves. That pipeline has produced countless NFL defensive backs over the past two decades.

Jaylen McClain's progression follows that same blueprint.

He arrived as a highly regarded recruit, developed behind one of the nation's best safeties, gained valuable game experience, and now enters his upperclassman years ready to become the leader of the room.

That's exactly how elite programs sustain success despite losing first-round talent every season.

The Key to Ohio State's Defense

The Buckeyes don't need one player to replace everything Caleb Downs brought to the defense.

That will take an entire secondary working together.

But every great defensive backfield still needs a leader.

Someone has to make the checks.

Someone has to calm the group after adversity.

Someone has to ensure everyone is lined up correctly when the game is on the line.

Everything points to Jaylen McClain becoming that player.

Ohio State's secondary may look different in 2026, but if Jaylen McClain embraces the leadership role he's been preparing for since arriving in Columbus, the Buckeyes have every reason to believe the standard in the defensive backfield will remain exactly where it's has always been—among the best in college football.