Ex Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Helps Houston with Storm Damage Cleanup
The Houston, Texas, area has been hit hard by major storms over the past few years. And, Houston Texans fans are finding something out that Ohio State Buckeyes fans have known for a while. ... C.J. Stroud is a good guy.
Stroud's new home city of Houston was hit hard by thunderstorms and even suffered tornado damage in a few isolated spots. That's nothing new for the area, as severe weather has plagued the area for the past several years, it seems.
But rather than just watch the coverage on television in the comfort of his own home, Stroud wanted to get involved in the community cleanup effort - and he did.
Stroud sought out damage in his city and helped with debris removal from the neighborhood and even assisted in cutting fallen tree limbs. Stroud was caught on camera even playing catch with a local teenager after working tirelessly to help clean up from the storm.
Stroud's community work is not limited to physical storm damage cleanup, however, as his work with charities is well-known.
Stroud started his own organization, The C.J. Stroud Foundation, a "nonprofit organization servicing communities with the love of Christ through charity work.”
Stroud made Buckeyes fans proud over the course of two seasons as a starter for 25 games by posting 8,123 yards on 830 completions and 85 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans, one pick behind Alabama's Bryce Young, who went to the Carolina Panthers.