EXCLUSIVE: Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Tight End Speaks About Commitment
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently ranked as No. 1 for their 2025 recruiting class. Ryan Day and company put in a lot of work and they came out looking great with a load of new talent set to come in next year.
One of the most recent commitments that the Buckeyes received was from tight end Brody Lennon.
Hailing from Gilmour Academy in Cleveland, Ohio, Lennon opted to stay home and join Ohio State. He will give the Buckeyes an intriguing weapon at the tight end position with huge upside and legitimate NFL talent.
The 6-foot-4 and 220-pound tight end put together a strong junior high school season. He racked up 32 receptions for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, he's ready to play his senior year before making the big jump to the Big Ten.
Lennon took the time for an exclusive interview with our own Evan Massey following his decision to commit to Ohio State.
First up, Lennon talked about his decision to commit to the Buckeyes and what the main deciding factors were for him.
"The opportunities it has when I’m there and I compete at the highest level which will only make me better. I also really like coach Kee. He is a really good coach that actually coaches people and cares for them as well."
If you haven't had a chance to see him play, Lennon offered a brief breakdown of what he'll bring to the field for the Buckeyes.
"Tough, physical, fast. Someone who is going to give it their all out on the field also as a TE more of a complete TE and can do a little bit of everything."
He even offered a comparison for his game to a current NFL star.
"I would say George Kittle is who I see myself most as. I really like his game and we both are tough and physical and can also block and get YAC really well."
Lennon then talked about his biggest strengths and weaknesses heading into his final high school season.
"Biggest strength is YAC. I feel like I do really well with the ball in my hands and also am really good at blocking. Weakness I definitely want to improve on my route running."
During his recruiting process, Ohio State truly stood out for Lennon above the rest of the interested schools. He opened up with more details about what stood out about the Buckeyes.
"Yeah for sure. The thing that immediately was different about them than other schools was the competitiveness and I really mean that they compete with everything there. It’s crazy also the guys really want to do great things there and also just great coaches probably the best in the country. Getting recruited by OSU was definitely crazy. I started talking to Coach Kee in February and did a workout in May but had to come back to camp to get an offer. So I did that and got an offer from them which I kinda liked better because I earned it at camp so that felt good."
Looking ahead to the future, Lennon has huge goals for his career at Ohio State. He talked about what goals he has in place for the next five years.
"I see myself winning the John Mackey in that time and hopefully in the NFL or in the draft."
There is no question that Lennon has the talent and potential to be a very special player for the Buckeyes. If he develops to his ceiling, the NFL is absolutely reachable.
Ohio State got a good one when the young tight end committed to them. He has a huge opportunity ahead of him and could become a key part of the Buckeyes' offense early on in his college career.