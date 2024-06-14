Buckeyes Now

'Feeling Good!' Ohio State Ex Justin Fields Off to Great Start With Steelers

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Justin Fields is embracing his new journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out of the pocket during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
In the spring of 2021, former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Justin Fields was seen as a can't-miss NFL Draft prospect, eventually being selected No. 11 overall by the Chicago Bears.

However, after a slow start to his career, which was in no way aided by the Bears organization itself, Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he now gets a fresh start, and the chance to compete with Russell Wilson for the starting job.

Not the kind of news that Fields hoped to receive after just three years on the job as the starting quarterback.

But, according to Fields, he is at peace with the change, and is settling in nicely to his new franchise.

“I am feeling good,” Fields revealed to reporters during Steelers' minicamp. “I am getting more and more comfortable each and every day. Just getting better every day. That is the goal, to build that foundation now that will last the whole season. Just focused on the details, the little things and stuff like that. Just growing and getting better every day.”

Now, as he attempts to achieve those goals, Fields will also be facing new challenges in the Steel City.

One of those challenges will obviously be trying to usurp Russell Wilson as the team's QB1.

In order to do that, whether it is in Week 1, Week 10, or another time down the road, he must first build a rapport with his new pass catchers - something he struggled with during his time in Chicago.

But he is already getting to work with those players, as well as his new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“I am with new receivers, getting new connections, so there is some truth to that where guys don’t naturally have connections yet,” Fields said. “That is why we are out here practicing, building trust with each other... It’s good that we are getting different reps with different guys to build that trust with each and every one.”

And if all that goes as Fields plans, he could set himself up to see the field sooner rather than later.

