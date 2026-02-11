Five Most Important Games Remaining on Ohio State Basketball’s Schedule

As the Ohio State Buckeyes Men's Basketball team continues the push to their first March Madness appearance since 2022, many things still need to happen.

That includes getting some signature wins under their belt as they sit at 0-7 in Quad 1 games. Currently being predicted as an eleven seed in among bracketologists, it arguably all continues tonight at home against USC.

The good news is that three of the five most important games left are at home, including just one on the road as the other one is at a neutral site. The bad news is that the Buckeyes are currently set to face three ranked teams including on the road at Michigan State that's not even listed. So let's get it.

No.1: vs Indiana; 3/7

Ohio State plays Indiana just once this season, and it can arguably the biggest game of the season which just so happens to also close out the regular season. The Hoosiers are currently predicted as a nine seed and can easily turn into a Quad 1 opponent by time it's all said and done. So it'd be a nice boost to get another win against a team that's currently ahead.

No.2: vs #15 Virginia; 2/14 (Nashville Hoops Showdown)

This may very well be the most winnable Quad 1 game the Buckeyes have left. Especially considering that it's on a neutral floor in Nashville, Tennessee.

It still won't be easy whatsoever against a team that's currently in the Top-15. But you could see why it should be easier than taking in Tom Izzo's #3 Spartans on the road, or the #13 Boilermakers even though it's at home.

No. 3: at Iowa; 2/25

This one is huge in terms of Big Ten conference seeding. With both Iowa and Ohio State being just a half game behind Indiana, the winner would be able to jump them in this matchup. The Hawkeyes are also currently tied for the final double-bye spot in the Big Ten Tournament which would be crucial for the Buckeyes. On top of all that, it would be a winnable road game that would go down in the Quad

No. 4: vs Wisconsin; 2/17

Wisconsin actually won the first matchup at their home arena 92-82 back on January 31st. It's important to note that Ohio State once held an 11-point lead early in that game before eventually blowing it. With the Badgers being currently ranked above the Buckeyes around an 8-10 seed, this matchup at the schott will have a lot of stakes.

No. 5: vs #13 Purdue; 3/1

It would have been hard to leave yet another Quad 1 game off this list, so here we are with a home matchup against Purdue.

The Boilermakers have been weird this year after starting off as the #1 ranked team in the preseason. But despite them not being a Top-5 threat like originally thought, it is very important for the Buckeyes to come up with a Quad 1 win at some point before the season ends.