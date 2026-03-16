Five Things Ohio State Fans Need to to Know About TCU

March Madness is here, and Ohio State is officially dancing as they drew an eight seed in the East Region. A region that includes the number one overall seed, Duke, waiting for them if the Buckeyes were to advance to the second round.

TCU will come first, though, and they are not your typical nine-seed, here’s everything you need to know about the Horned Frogs.

1. They Are Battle Tested

Coming out of the Big 12, TCU has been through a very tough schedule, coming away with four top-25 wins against Florida, Wisconsin, Iowa State, and Texas Tech. They have kept it close with other top teams like Michigan, Arizona, Kansas, BYU, and Houston.

The Michigan game specifically was impressive as they led going into the second half and until just under seven minutes left.

2. They Punch First

David Punch is the lead guy for the Horned Frogs; a lot of their offense runs through him.

Punch is a 6-foot-7 sophomore with a refined post game that gets him around the hoop and finishes easily. While he’s not a knock-down shooter, he can still pour it in, as in the Big 12 tournament, he put up 24 and 26 points against Oklahoma State and Kansas.

3. They can Turn You Over

TCU is 35th in the country in turnovers forced per game at 13.8; OSU currently averages 10.8 turnovers per game. Guard Brock Harding was 5th in the Big 12 in steals per game at 1.7.

4. They Like to Run

Overall, TCU ranks in the top half of the country in possessions per game at 88th, but where they kill you is on the fast break. They are in the top 50 in the country with 13.73 fast break points per game.

Ohio State ranks 265th in the nation in possessions per game and 336th in fast break points per game, so the Buckeyes will need to slow the game down and not get into a track meet.

5. Buckeyes Need to Score Over 65

This season, TCU is undefeated when they allow 65 or fewer points in a game (15-0). Three of those wins came in big games, like against Iowa State and Wisconsin. This season, Ohio State has scored less than 65 in just five games, but its record in those games was 1-4.

Streaks are meant to be broken, but the Buckeyes should not test this one.