Breaking Down Ohio State’s Full NCAA Tournament Path to The Final Four

Selection Sunday has positioned Ohio State in one of the most intriguing regions of the bracket. As the No. 8 seed in the East, Ohio State kicks off the NCAA Tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball team in Greenville, South Carolina. This marks a perilous first step on what promises to be a tough journey through the region.

The East is filled with powerhouse teams, seasoned coaches, and squads that have the potential to make significant playoff runs.

The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team leads the region as the No. 1 seed, while other notable programs like the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball, St. John's Red Storm men's basketball, Michigan State Spartans men's basketball, and UConn Huskies men's basketball add to the excitement.

Here’s a glimpse of what Ohio State’s possible journey through the East Region might entail.

Round of 64

Ohio State starts the tournament against a TCU squad that finished the season playing some of its finest basketball. The Horned Frogs employ a physical style centered on defensive pressure and rebounding. This strategy can pose challenges in the tournament, where each possession is crucial and momentum can change rapidly.



For Ohio State, the focus will be on maintaining a fast pace and playing confidently on offense while minimizing second-chance opportunities. The Buckeyes have demonstrated their ability to score in spurts when their ball movement is effective and their perimeter shooting is on point.



Round of 32: A Potential Showdown with Duke

If Ohio State manages to get past TCU, they will likely face Duke, which will probably feel like a home game for the Blue Devils. Given Duke’s national fan base and Greenville’s prime location in ACC territory, Duke is expected to attract one of the most enthusiastic crowds during the opening weekend.





For Ohio State, the task will be to contain one of the most skilled rosters in the tournament. Duke’s size and depth enable them to play at various tempos, and their knack for scoring in transition makes them especially formidable when the pace of the game picks up. If the Buckeyes can overcome that challenge, the path through the East will only get trickier.

On to the Sweet 16

Further along in the bracket are teams with impressive March histories. The Kansas Jayhawks bring a championship legacy under Bill Self. Meanwhile, the St. John’s Red Storm, under Rick Pitino, has gained momentum, with a Big East championship, and plays with a physical style that suits tournament play well.

Realistically, either of these teams would pose another significant challenge for whoever comes out of the Duke-Ohio State matchup.

One Step from the Final Four

If Ohio State make the Elite 8, they would have clearly outperformed expectations, but it's not entirely out of the realm of possibilities. However, the other side of the region is definitely not easy to deal with.

When March rolls around, the UConn Huskies remain one of the most formidable squads in the nation, while the always tough Michigan State Spartans are led by the legendary Tom Izzo. The UCLA Bruins and the Louisville Cardinals also have the talent that could lead them on a successful run if everything falls into place at the right moment. Any of these teams can compete for a championship, but they won't, at least not this year.

Meet Me in Indianapolis

There are no straightforward paths in March Madness, and the East Region might just be the best example of that truth.

For Ohio State, the adventure starts with a tough TCU team and could quickly lead to matchups against some of the most well-known programs in college basketball. But that’s what makes March so exciting. If the Buckeyes can make their way through the tough competition, the path from Greenville to the Final Four could turn into one of the most captivating stories of the tournament.