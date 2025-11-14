Football analyst slams Ohio State with skepticism despite perfect season
Ohio State has been one of the best teams in the country this season, but of course, it is dealing with doubters.
Since the Buckeyes defeated Texas in the first week of the season, they've held the No. 1 ranking in the country. However, ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky remains skeptical about Ohio State due to the level of competition they've faced.
“They’re the least tested No. 1 team in the history of college football," Orlovsky said Thursday on ESPN's "Get Up." "They’ve played nobody. We have no idea how good Ohio State is down by four in the fourth quarter.”
It's ridiculous to claim that Ohio State hasn't faced any tough competition, especially considering it played against Washington and Illinois, both of which are solid home teams. The Buckeyes took them down on the road, adding to the challenge.
The Buckeyes can only play the schedule they’re dealt, and they’re handling teams swiftly and efficiently.
Two weeks ago, Ohio State faced off against Penn State, securing a massive 38-14 victory. In the following week, the Nittany Lions went up against Indiana, the second-ranked team in the country. The Hoosiers managed to pull off a game-winning drive to clinch the win.
Orlovsky isn’t going to be thrilled about Ohio State's upcoming two games, as it will play UCLA and Rutgers, both of whom have records of .500 or worse.
However, Ohio State will face a significant test starting the last week of the regular season when it takes on Michigan. Currently ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, Michigan has a couple of games against Northwestern and Maryland before meeting Ohio State, which should help them climb the rankings.
The Buckeyes have lost four straight games to the Wolverines, and they are on the road, which won't make it any easier.
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is one of the most exciting in college football, consistently delivering thrilling matchups regardless of the teams' performance.
Last season, Michigan, which wasn’t even close to being a playoff contender, managed to walk into Columbus and defeat Ohio State, who ultimately went on to win the national championship. This season promises to be quite different, as Michigan has become a strong football team that could secure a playoff spot if it can take down the Buckeyes.
Ohio State is about to face some significant challenges in the coming weeks, followed by tough matchups in the postseason. The Buckeyes will definitely have their hands full with a series of tests ahead.