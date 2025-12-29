Urban Meyer makes shocking claim about Michigan's new head coach

The last thing any Buckeyes fan, or Wolverines fan for that matter, wants to hear is former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer pour any ounce of support toward Michigan.

Unfortunately for both fan bases, that exact thing happened while Meyer discussed the hiring of new Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham.

During Barstool Sports’ Wake Up Barstool show Monday morning, host Dave Portnoy invited Meyer on to talk about his former defensive coordinator and what the hiring means for the Wolverines moving forward. The former Buckeyes coach reaffirmed his strong support for Whittingham but ensured his allegiance to Ohio State will stay strong.

“I will never say the ‘M-word.’ I’ll never wear Maize and Blue, but I am pulling for Kyle [Whittingham] in every other game other than the one,” Meyer said, referring to Ohio State vs. Michigan.

“I’ll never say the M word. I’m never wearing maze and blue. But I’m pulling for Kyle in every other game other than the one” -@CoachUrbanMeyer https://t.co/W3P9CiY3ko pic.twitter.com/c8SMSMEMQY — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) December 29, 2025

During his coaching tenure with the Buckeyes, Meyer never lost The Game, going a perfect 7-0.

Meyer also praised the Wolverines’ program for landing the former Utah coach, claiming that he is the perfect hire to rebuild Michigan’s football team.

“You know, for all my distaste for the Wolverines, my respect is there,” Meyer said. “You got yourself a hell of a coach. He’s going to put together a great staff, and he is an organizational nut job.”

Meyer followed that statement up by reinforcing his belief that the Buckeyes are still, and will continue to be, the better team moving forward.

“Don’t worry, Ohio State will be fine,” Meyer said. “Ohio State is recruiting at a whole different level.”

Portnoy, an avid Michigan fan, made a plea to Meyer to take a special assistant job at Michigan under Whittingham, claiming the entire Wolverine fan base would embrace the former Buckeyes coach.

“I like the sound of that, we will welcome you over.” Portnoy said. “This is just something that happens. Your friend, your guy, is now our guy. We will welcome you with open arms.”

Meyer did not accept but kept his support for Whittingham.

Whittingham and Meyer’s relationship can be traced back to each other’s time on the Utah Utes’ coaching staff. Whittingham joined Utah in 1994, becoming the program's defensive coordinator from 1995 to 2004.

Meyer became the head coach of the Utes in 2003 after his tenure as Bowling Green’s head coach. After Meyer left Utah in 2004 to become the Florida Gators head coach, Whittingham filled the vacant Utes’ head coaching position.

From 2005 to 2025, Whittingham coached Utah, and in doing so, would become the second-longest-tenured coach in the country and the all-time winningest coach in Utah history.

Whittingham stepped down as the Utes’ coach earlier this month, later signing a five-year contract with the Wolverines.

This signing comes after former Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore was fired for cause following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a U-M staff member. Moore would later be arrested for alleged assault after his firing and was charged with home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering.