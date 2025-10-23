Former Buckeye reveals biggest concern with Ohio State in pursuit of postseason
Even the best teams in the nation have weaknesses that might occasionally hold them back. The same could be said about the number one ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
Led by Heisman Trophy candidate sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes' offense is one of the most efficient in the country, featuring a solid passing game. While the rushing attack is middle of the pack, they do have a group of running backs who give them a boost.
The defense is truly putting up some historical numbers, allowing just 5.9 points per game —the lowest in the nation. They are also second in the country in total defense, allowing 216.9 yards per game.
Ohio State has everything going for it as one of the most complete teams in the country. One unit that is rarely discussed but that some wonder how good it is is the special teams.
On the Bobby Carpenter Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network, former Buckeyes Carpenter and Anthony Schlegel discussed what aspects of the team might be the most concerning. Schlegel highlighted some key weaknesses on special teams.
"I think personally, the punt game, the field goal kicking is the number one area of improvement that they have to be ready to go. I remember seeing too many things, lack of execution, whether it's from the punt or the kick. Whatever the case may be. On punt coverage, where the weaknesses are at, I think they have been really good on kickoff return."
Looking at team rankings where the Buckeyes have struggled this season, Ohio State is tied for 89th in kickoff return average with just 19 yards a return. They are also 66th in net punting yards with an average of 39.73 net yards per punt, as well as being ranked 54th in kickoff return defense, allowing 18.75 yards per return.
Where the special teams unit has thrived is in punt return and punt return defense. They are returning punts at an average of 12.91 yards per return, ranking 23rd. Ohio State is also ranked 19th in punt return defense, only allowing three yards a return.
The field goal kicking, led by Jayden Fielding, had been solid this season, despite not being called on too often for field goals. Fielding has nailed eight of 10 field goals with a long of 38 yards. He's also nailed all 29 of his extra points. Backup kicker Jackson Courville also has hit all four of his extra points.
Is this unit perfect? No, they aren't, but the stats show they are efficient enough to get them through games. This is a team built to last through a long playoff run and get the job done.