Ohio State QB Julian Sayin cemented his place as top quarterback in the nation
There has been no doubt that Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin has been, hands down, one of the best signal callers in the country. It's only been seven games into the regular season, but Sayin is putting up some insane numbers for his football team.
He's coming off a game where he hit career-highs in every statistical category in the Buckeyes' 34-0 throttling of the Wisconsin Badgers. Through seven games, Sayin has a completion percentage of 85.7%, while completing 36 of 42 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions.
For the season, Sayin has thrown for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions, two of which came in the Ohio game. He's also completed 80% of his passes, a quarterback rating of 189.7, and a QBR of 88.4.
Those are the type of numbers that have helped propel him in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. The most recent odds for him to win the Heisman have him at four-to-one odds.
All the attention of Sayin has continued on with the latest update from Pro Football Focus, giving him one of the biggest honors so far this season. They have shared that he now has the highest overall grade of any quarterback in the nation, with a grade of 92.
It shows the type of player the Buckeyes have in their young quarterback, who has performed well in his first full season as the team's starter. Sayin has proven to be the best because of his decision-making and his poise in the pocket.
There are still five games left in the season for Sayin to add more to the stat line. He's got a good chance of putting up even bigger numbers as four of their last five games are against teams in the Big Ten who have losing records.
The biggest game of his young career will come in the regular season finale against the Michigan Wolverines. With it being a rivalry game and that match could make an impact on their postseason standings, Sayin will have to step up to the plate and have his best game.
Ohio State's young quarterback has already proven that he can win the big games, as he took down the Texas Longhorns in the first game of the season. His clutch gene will have to be in full effect the rest of the season to get his program to the College Football Playoff and capture the Heisman Trophy.