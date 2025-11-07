Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shuts down Penn State rumors
It's the storyline that never dies out. Urban Meyer is in the running or out of the running for a head coaching job in college football.
The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach had to speak out once again about a head coaching job, this time regarding the open Penn State Nittany Lions position after the firing of James Franklin. While on "The Triple Option" show with Rob Stone and Mark Ingram, Meyer responded to a report by Zach Gelb that the former head coach was interested in the Penn State job.
"He has two sources saying that I met with the senator we became friends with, you were there, Rob with Dave McCormack, when we covered a Penn State game, and I stayed in touch with him, and we had breakfast in the capital. We talked politics, Mark, and then there's another one. He said the source says that I had conversations with Penn State about the NIL, and I didn't know how to handle the NIL or something. How did we get the two sources on our show here?"
It just cracks me up when people sit at a whatever and make a story, man."
Gelb took to social media to respond to Meyer's comments and defending his reporting on the news.
"Funny I never mentioned Senator Dave McCormick like he said.
My report was he had strong interest in the PSU job & NIL is the reason he won’t get it. And I stand by it."
Meyer coached a combined 17 years in college football between Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State from 2001 through 2018. He posted a 187-32 record as a head coach, winning three national championships in that span.
During Meyer's tenure at Ohio State, he consistently dominated, winning at least 10 games and losing a maximum of two games every season. He had an 83-9 record in seven years with the Buckeyes and won the national championship in 2014.
Meyer will go down as one of the greatest head coaches in college football history, but health concerns shorten his time on the sidelines. He has since gone on to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars for one year and currently works with Stone and Ingram at FOX as part of the panel on their FOX Big Noon Kickoff show.
There will always been speculation about Meyer being a coach again in college football, but it doesn't appear that will happen anytime soon.