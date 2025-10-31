Former Ohio State coach endorses Brian Hartline to become college football head coach
While Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has been garnering attention for his defense's performance in 2025, the program's other offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline, is also receiving national recognition as a potential head coaching candidate.
Hartline is starting to get linked to multiple head coaching openings, including the Penn State job. There are many who believe Hartline could be the real deal, including his former coach Urban Meyer, who told local reporter Kellyanne Stitts that he's ready to do it.
"I do, big Brian Hartline fan, always have been. Just need the experience. I'm glad he stayed here. He had a chance to leave and he learned from us and Coach Day, so I think he's ready."
Hartline was a star receiver for the Buckeyes from 2005 through 2008. After his NFL career, he rejoined Ohio State as an assistant in 2017, working his way up to offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach by 2023.
While he did split the offensive coordinator job with Chip Kelly in 2024, Hartline still played a major role in helping the offense roll to a national title.
Now back running the offense solo, Hartline once again has the unit humming at a high rate. They are fifth in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 431.4 yards per game, as well as third in passing with 279.7 yards per game. The group is also fourth in the conference in points per game, averaging 36.4 points per game.
While the running game has been middle of the pack, Hartline has done a great job in getting first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin playing well to the point that he is a Heisman Trophy candidate. As a former wide receiver, it helps that he has developed Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate into one of the best one-two punches at wide receiver in the nation.
For any colleges looking to interview Hartline for their vacant head coaching job, they might be waiting until January, with the Buckeyes rolling into November with a 7-0 record and five games left in the season. Many have Ohio State as the favorites to win a second consecutive national title, and a big reason for that is Hartline and the job he's done with the offense.
It's going to be hard for Ohio State to keep its coordinator, as Hartline looks to be on his way to the next chapter of his coaching career after the season.