Former Michigan football star gives huge props to Ohio State QB Julian Sayin
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 1 team in college football.
First-year quarterback Julian Sayin has impressed – and Ohio State has found a way to put out a team just as balanced as last year’s roster, despite graduating a plethora of Buckeyes to the NFL.
Even former Michigan players are taking notice. Former Wolverines tight end Jake Butt, who serves as an analyst on the Big Ten network, was quick to applaud how well Ohio State is playing because of Sayin.
“There’s no weakness to his game,” Butt said. “He’s been outstanding.”
Butt theorizes that Sayin would have a legitimate Heisman campaign if the branding of his last name was more popular and if the play calling was less conservative.
In recent weeks, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has continued to put more on Sayin’s plate, and he has conquered all of it. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are the best receiving duo in the nation as Sayin continues to distribute the football.
During Ohio State’s victory against Minnesota, tight end Max Klare had a career outing, proving that the Buckeyes are continuing to improve.
Sayin’s biggest tests are still to come. Ohio State faces No. 17 Illinois on Saturday. Earlier this week, Day explained that he is viewing the Fighting Illini as a top 10 matchup because of how talented they are and how competitive they have been all season.
While November 1’s matchup against Penn State has been watered down because of James Franklin’s inability to keep the Nittany Lions in contention until November, they are still a talented team.
But Sayin’s biggest test will happen on Thanksgiving weekend as Ohio State looks to get the Michigan Wolverines off of their back. Even Will Howard’s National Championship team could not defeat Michigan last year, putting even more pressure on Sayin to succeed in this matchup.
Butt explained that this time last season, Howard was not as efficient as Sayin already is, despite being an older player with more experience.
Sayin’s path to winning a Heisman will be difficult, as Butt suggested. Currently, Smith has better odds than his quarterback due to how dominant he is and the threat he poses to opposing defenses. But as long as Ohio State’s offense remains balanced, the team is set up for success as a collective – and plenty of individual awards will follow.
“Every opportunity that Sayin has been given, he’s taken full advantage of it,” Butt said.