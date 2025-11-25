How Jeremiah Smith, Tate Carnell's availability impacts Ohio State vs. Michigan game
Entering the final game of the season, there are no questions about who the best team in the nation is, with the number one-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes continuing to dominate every opponent that crosses them. One lingering question, though, could be a make-or-break for their upcoming showdown with hated rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.
Over the last two weeks, the Buckeyes have been dealing with injuries to their top two wide receivers, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Smith played in limited snaps against UCLA, but sat out against Rutgers. Tate has been out for the last two games.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day's latest update is that Smith and Tate are working their way back to playing, but are considered day-to-day. Day won't confirm whether Smith and Tate will be on the field, but did say the two are doing everything they can to be there.
Smith is the leading receiver on the Buckeyes with 69 receptions for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tate is second on the team with 39 receptions for 711 yards and seven touchdowns.
This Ohio State offense is pretty reliant on Smith and Tate being in the lineup if they want to throw the football. Without Smith and Tate, the Buckeyes threw for just 176 yards with tight end Max Klare as the leading receiver with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the 42-9 win over Rutgers.
It has drastically affected the Heisman Trophy campaign of Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, who had just 157 passing yards and 2 touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights. In the UCLA game, Sayin had just 184 passing yards and one score in the win.
Smith and Tate are key pieces for the Buckeyes if they want to throw the football. Without them, the game plan completely changes against Michigan, and Ohio State would revert to just running the football with Bo Jackson and Isaiah West.
Could Ohio State still beat Michigan without them? Yes, they have the talent to get it done and the defense to stonewall the Wolverines' one-dimensional offense.
The Buckeyes aren't looking just to win this Michigan game. They are looking to take them to the woodshed and blow them out, as they have with all their opponents except for Texas this season.
It feels as though Smith and Tate should play in this game, so Buckeyes fans are holding out for hope to see their top receivers on the field.