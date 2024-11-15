Former Ohio State Star Suffering Through Brutal NFL Season
When the Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel in free agency, it appeared that he would ultimately become one of Josh Allen's top targets.
That was especially considering that the Bills subtracted each of their top two receivers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis during the offseason.
However, Samuel's 2024 campaign has not gone according to plan.
The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has been somewhat of an afterthought in Buffalo's offense, as he has logged just 16 catches for 127 yards in nine games.
He is tied for fifth on the team in receptions with Mack Hollins, and Hollins has more yardage (197 yards) and has reached the end zone three times.
The addition of Amari Cooper (who has been injured) has added more depth to a Bills receiving corps that also includes Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, and even rookie receiver Ray Davis has made as much of an impact (if not more) than Samuel.
It's not that Samuel was ever a No. 1 receiver on the NFL. He was always a supplemental option. However, he has always been significantly involved in the offense.
Last year, for example, the 28-year-old caught 62 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns with the Washington Commanders. Two seasons ago, he hauled in 64 receptions for 656 yards and four scores.
Perhaps Buffalo will target Samuel more during the second half of the season. Or perhaps he is just out of place and will be placed on the trade block in March.
The Brooklyn native was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and is now on his third team.
Samuel spent three seasons at Ohio State between 2014 and 2016, with his best year coming in the latter campaign when he snared 74 balls for 865 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 771 yards and eight scores.
The Bills are certainly not utilizing Samuel in that capacity.