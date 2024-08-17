Former Ohio State Buckeyes' Guard Dale Bonner Inks Deal with Czech NBL Team
A second Ohio State Buckeyes player has signed a deal with a professional team.
Just a month after former Buckeyes sharpshooter Jamison Battle signed a deal with the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Dale Bonner has found a new home for himself as well.
Bonner signed a deal with SK Slavia Prague of the Czech First League, the team announced on X Saturday morning.
The double transfer started his career at Fairmont State in Division II, where he spent two seasons and led the team in points, assists and steals. Bonner then made his way to Division I, becoming a rotational player for Baylor under head coach Scott Drew — a season after they won the national title.
As a Bear, Bonner averaged just under four points in 60 games. Although he was not an offensive standout, his key contributions came on the other end of the floor.
Especially in his one season at Ohio State as one of oldest players on the team, Bonner stepped into a role as both a leader and a primary perimeter defender. The Shaker Heights, Ohio, native could pick up baseline-to-baseline and lock down the opposing team's top guard.
Bonner came up big for the Buckeyes in the National Invitation Tournament, where he put up a season-high 12 points, to go along with two steals and five rebounds, against Virginia Tech.
The one-year Buckeye was part of a team that had several ups and downs, including letting go of former coach Chris Holtmann mid-season and going on to defeat then-No. 1 Purdue under Jake Diebler.
His new team should now hope they can get the best of Bonner, who should continue his defensive prowess and offensive boosting.