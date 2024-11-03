Former Ohio State Star Facing Punishment in the NFL
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a ton of former players playing in the NFL. One of the best players to ever play for Ohio State is Ezekiel Elliott, who is still playing in the league for the Dallas Cowboys.
Elliott, who has played in the NFL for eight and a half years now, is still a fan favorite for many Buckeyes fans.
That being said, the former Ohio State superstar running back is facing some issues with the Cowboys. After playing one season for the New England Patriots in 2023, Elliott returned to Dallas for the 2024 season.
Unfortunately, things don't seem to be going smoothly.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Elliott did not travel with the team for the Cowboys' Week 9 game. Schefter reported that he didn't travel to the game due to disciplinary reasons.
At this point in time, no reports have been made revealing what the issues are that he is being disciplined for and we won't speculate about what it could be.
So far this season, Elliott has played in seven games. He has carried the football 48 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught seven passes for 40 yards.
Elliott is now 29 years old and it has become clear over the last couple of years that his age and usage are taking a toll on him.
He simply isn't capable of being the workhorse running back that he once was. However, he's still very much loved by Buckeyes fans and that will never change.
Of course, during his time at Ohio State, Elliott was an unstoppable force out of the backfield. He finished his career with the Buckeyes recording 592 carries for 3,961 yards and 43 touchdowns. In addition to his rushing numbers, Elliott caught 58 passes for 449 yards and a touchdown in college.
It will be interesting to see what the reasoning for his absence ends up being. For now, we'll simply have to wait for more reports to find out more details.