Former Ohio State Buckeyes in the AFC and NFC Championships

The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the NFL postseason with 20 alumni representing them across the 11 playoff teams.

Most of those Buckeyes have since been eliminated as we are down to the league’s final four teams. However, seven former Ohio State athletes are maintaining their dreams of winning the Super Bowl and hosting the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s a guide of the seven players remaining, and which teams Ohio State fans should be rooting for.

AFC Championship

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Denver Broncos, three Buckeyes will be participating in the AFC Championship game.

Two of those Buckeyes are currently with the Patriots. Most notably, rookie running back TreyVeon Henderson should get plenty of opportunity to carry the ball despite dealing with a minor shoulder injury.

Henderson has appeared on New England's injury report, but does not currently carry an injury designation heading into the game.

During the regular season, Henderson led the team in rushing yards with 911. He also found the end zone nine times on the ground, and once through the air.

In the postseason though, Henderson has seen his role decline behind veteran Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson has rushed for 123 yards over the two games, compared to Henderson’s 52 yards. Henderson is a spark plug though, and one big run could get him going for the rest of the postseason.

The other Patriot to root for is the Patriots late acquisition to the offensive line, Thayer Munford Jr. Munford has served as a rotational piece to the line, often coming in as an extra lineman in running situations.

Munford has taken advantage of his opportunities in New England after struggling to find a home in the league. A big moment in the playoffs could keep him a Patriot for a long time.

The Broncos have one Buckeye on the team, with Jonathan Cooper being a key contributor to the defense. He has collected eight sacks this season and over 50 tackles, and is sure to be well involved for the Broncos once again.

NFC Championship

In the NFC, it’ll be a battle of quality vs quantity for the Buckeyes.

The Rams feature three former Buckeyes, but they are all more rotational players.

Tight end Nick Vannett and defensive lineman Ty Hamilton rotate in for the Rams, but neither are key members of the team. Vannett has caught one pass for five yards this postseason, primarily contributing on special teams.

Hamilton has logged three tackles so far in the postseason, appearing in both games.

The final Buckeye on the Rams is long snapper Jake McQuaide. McQuaide was a long time Ram in the early 2010s, and after a quick detour, returned to the team this year.

The lone Buckeye on the Seahawks may be the best alumni in the entire playoffs. Offensive Player of the Year candidate Jaxon Smith-Njigba has broken out to a star this season, and is hoping to lead Seattle to the Super Bowl.

JSN caught over 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season. In Seattle’s lone playoff game, he wasn’t needed for a blowout win. He caught just three passes for 19 yards, though he did score a touchdown. Seattle blew out the 49ers to reach the NFC Championship.

Final verdict on who Ohio State fans should root for

Ideally for the Buckeyes, the Seahawks and the Patriots will meet in the playoffs. That allows two of the best players in Smith-Njigba and Henderson to reach the Super Bowl, with three total players making it overall.