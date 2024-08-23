Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Reveals Bold Claim For 2024 NFL Season
Justin Fields was a phenomenal player during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but his skillset hasn't quite translated onto the NFL level.
At least not yet.
Fields began his professional career with the Chicago Bears after being selected with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but lasted just three years with the Bears before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a rather skimpy return earlier this offseason.
Now, the 25-year-old is competing with Russell Wilson for the Steelers' starting quarterback job, and while Wilson is the clear favorite to start under center in Week 1, Fields believes he has made a strong case to Pittsburgh's coaching staff.
“I think I’ve shown what I can do,” Fields said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I think the time that I did have with the [first team] practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day, but at the end of the day, it’s not up to me."
Fields didn't exactly look great in the Steelers' most recent preseason game, going 11-for-17 with 92 yards in a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The young signal-caller seems to understand that his No. 1 priority is working hard.
“I mean, I’m just going to come in here every day, each and every day, the same person, being a leader for this team and work my butt off, and everything else will be handled," Fields said.
Fields will almost surely get some playing time in 2024 regardless, but we'll see if he ends up becoming Pittsburgh's full-time starter.