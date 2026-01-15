Two Ohio State starting offensive linemen announce their decision for the 2026 season

This time of year in college football is very fun or stressful, depending on who you ask, with the multitude of players in the transfer portal, going off to the NFL Draft, and the ultra-rare just staying put.

We just saw a development of that decision in Oregon, though, as quarterback Dante Moore announced that he will be returning for the Ducks next season. In terms of Ohio State, we have seen more players entering the portal and more than likely leaving the program.

The top two names that come to mind on offense are wide receivers Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham, who both left Ohio State to play for Notre Dame. Also, running back James Peoples moving to Penn State.

Staying on the offensive side, two starters on the line were mulling over the decision to go pro or return to OSU for their senior seasons. Both decided to run it back for one more year.

The first was left guard Luke Montgomery, who announced he would be returning last night.

Montgomery was an All-Big Ten second-team guard for the Buckeyes this past season, who started all 14 games. During the regular season, he was a great piece for the line, but where he struggled was against Indiana and Miami.

Montgomery allowed multiple sacks and pressures versus the Hooisers and Hurricanes, not wanting those to be his final games as a Buckeye, he will be looking to end off his college campaign smoothly.

The other was starting center Carson Hinzman, who announced he will be returning earlier today. Hinzman started all 14 games for the Buckeyes in 2025, as a fifth-year guy next season, Hinzman has totaled 35 starts in his career, bringing much-needed experience to the line.

A line that struggled in the two most important games of the season for the Buckeyes, Hinzman held his own, though, allowing no sacks and just one pressure. Overall, he was not satisfied with how the whole line played.

These two returns are huge for the Buckeyes o-line moving into next season, especially with starting right guard Tegra Tshabola transferring to Kentucky for his final season. Starting tackle Austin Siereveld looks more and more like he is returning also, giving the Buckeyes a good group up front to protect Julian Sayin.

Ohio State may also look to bring in more depth from the portal, even with Maxwell Riley and Mason Wilhelm coming in as freshmen on the interior.