Ohio State lands their kicker of the future in the transfer portal

Ohio State continues to utilize the transfer portal in many different ways. As we know, the Buckeyes have lost lots of young talent in the portal that was looking for more playing time or more money. But the news hasn’t all been bad for the Bucks.

Landing No. 1 defensive linemen James Smith and No. 10 edge rusher in the portal Qua Russaw were major additions to the spotty defensive line for next year. Suring up the safeties with multiple commits, along with landing a linebacker, helps build up the defense.

One position that has haunted Buckeye fans has been a specialist, a kicker.

The Buckeyes may have well just grabbed their starting kicker for the next couple of seasons. Baylor transfer Connor Hawkins has committed to play for Ohio State, per On3.

BREAKING: Baylor transfer kicker Connor Hawkins has Committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3



Was a perfect 37-37 on XPs and 18 of 22 on FGs with a long of 54 yards in 2025



He was 3 of 4 from 50+ yards on FGshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/xqFMyQEfJl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 15, 2026

Hawkins entered his name into the portal just this morning, around 9:00 am, and just around then the attention of many Ohio State fans was instantly peaked. We all know the horrors that have surrounded major kicks for the Buckeyes in past years, so landing an efficient kicker was a need.

Hawkins was a redshirt freshman for the Bears this past season, going 18-22 on field goals, and perfect on extra points (37-37). Hawkins brings a major need that the Buckeyes have not had in the past three years: a kicker that can hit the long bomb. Hawkins ended last year going 3-4 on field goals 50+ yards, with his career-long coming from 54.

Hawkins also displayed other key attributes in his freshman year, one being the consistency from 39 yards and in, where he was a perfect 10-10. The other intriguing aspect of Hawkins' game that will help him flourish in Columbus was the clutch gene he displayed.

Hawkins nailed two game-winning kicks for the Bears this past season, the first coming against SMU, where his 27-yarder ended a 48-45 thriller. The other came with 31 seconds left versus Kansas State, where he drilled a 53-yarder to steal the game away from the Wildcats, 35-34.

Ohio State has not made a kick from 50+ yards since 2019, when Blake Haubeil hit a 55-yarder versus Northwestern. The Buckeyes are 0-5 in that span from 50+ yards.

The pickup of Hawkins can not be understated. While he is not a flashy receiver or edge rusher who can put up double-digit sacks, he is paramount to the success of the team next season.