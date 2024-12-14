Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Now Has Bragging Rights
Kyle McCord's lone season as the Ohio State Buckeyes' starting quarterback didn't go too well. At least not in the eyes of the fans.
McCord arrived at Ohio State in 2021 but didn't become the full-time starter until 2023 when he threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Bad numbers? No, but nevertheless, it didn't exactly satisfy the Columbus faithful, and apparently, the Buckeyes weren't too pleased with his performance, either.
Ohio State brought in Will Howard through the transfer portal, and McCord took his talents to Syracuse.
Well, needless to say, McCord has broken out with the Orange and was so impressive this year that he actually finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting.
The kicker? Not a single Buckeyes player finished in the top 10, so now, McCord—who has taken a few shots at his former club recently—owns some very intriguing bragging rights.
McCord totaled 4,326 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 picks while completing 65.8 percent of his passes in 2024, leading Syracuse to a 9-3 record. He even guided the Orange to an upset win over the Miami Hurricanes in the regular-season finale.
It's also very clear that McCord is very well-liked by his new teammates.
Perhaps McCord got a bad rap at Ohio State. After all, C.J. Stroud was a tough act to follow. But it's hard not to feel good for the senior, who has certainly found his way in the ACC.
We'll see if McCord can lead Syracuse to a bowl victory over Washington State on Dec. 27.