Kyle McCord Throws Shade at Ohio State After Michigan Loss
Following the 2023 season, Ohio State Buckeyes fans could not wait to be rid of quarterback Kyle McCord.
McCord was one of the most maligned signal-callers in recent Ohio State memory, and he actually probably got a bad rap in Columbus.
Nevertheless, the Buckeyes decided they wanted to go in a different direction under center, and McCord transferred to Syracuse. Ohio State replaced McCord with Will Howard, who came over from Kansas State.
The move was generally viewed as an upgrade, even if it was largely met with some trepidation due to the uncertainty surrounding Howard.
Well, on Saturday, we saw why so many weren't sure about Howard, as he threw a couple of crucial interceptions in a brutal 13-10 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
McCord was asked about the Buckeyes' devastating defeat at the hands of their archrivals, and he took the opportunity to fire a rather rough shot at his former team.
"Everything comes full circle," McCord said, drawing laughter from teammates and those in attendance at the press conference.
McCord himself put together a brilliant performance in Syracuse's upset win over Miami, going 26-for-36 with 380 yards and three touchdowns.
On the season overall, the 22-year-old has thrown for 4,326 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 picks while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.
Howard has actually been solid for Ohio State throughout the season, but coming up so small against Michigan is not the way you want to go in Columbus.
We'll see if Howard can redeem himself in the College Football Playoff.
Meanwhile, McCord led Syracuse to a 9-3 mark this year.