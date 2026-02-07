Fernando Mendoza Shows Major Respect to Ohio State’s Defensive Personnel

If it weren't for the Indiana Hoosiers, the Ohio State Buckeyes probably would've been in the national championship.

And certainly, they would've been Big Ten champions.

But as fate would have it, the 2025 Buckeyes' cryptonite was, in fact, the Hoosiers and the program's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. They stole the Big Ten title in a 13-10 victory, halting the Buckeyes' momentum and confidence heading into the College Football Playoffs. There, the Buckeyes would be dominated by the Miami Hurricanes, ending what should've been another back-to-back campaign on the grandest stage.

While many looked internally at the Buckeyes, blaming the makeup of the roster on the team's struggles. Some wanted to see changes in the coaching staff, others hoped certain players wouldn't be back for the 2026 campaign.

However, Mendoza thought differently than everyone else. He thought the Buckeyes were one of the hardest-fought team's he and the Hoosiers had faced this past season. Although he was able to squeak on by them with a win that ultimately led to them winning a national championship, he gave them high praise.

"Honestly, Ohio State had the best pound-for-pound personnel," Mendoza said in a recent interview with Colin Cowherd.

Mendoza's compliments of the 2025 Buckeyes ring out as a testament to just how good the team was. They had the talent on both sides of the ball, with numerous players potentially ending up being selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

On the defensive end, players he would've had to go up against in that Big Ten title game include linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs and defensive linemen Kayden McDonald, Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Each of those players, outside of Curry and Jackson Jr., are sure-fire top picks in the draft.

The ones who had the biggest impacts on Mendoza were Curry and Jackson Jr., though, as they both were able to get into the backfield. They combined for three sacks and four tackles for a loss.

Unfortunately for Mendoza, he'll likely end up taking on some of these familiar Buckeyes in the NFL, as he's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Over the past few years, the Buckeyes have held the big leagues in a chokehold, churning out plenty of high-profile prospects that have gone on to dominate the league. Now, while that notion remains somewhat intact, the Hoosiers may be producing some of their own.

Heading into the rest of 2026, the Hoosiers and Buckeyes will likely get used to seeing one another involved in the same conversations, whether it's about college athletes turned pros or who the best team in the nation is.