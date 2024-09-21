Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Hilariously Trolls Kyle McCord
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is having some good old fun with an old teammate.
Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse from Ohio State after last season, scored an uncharacteristic rushing touchdown in his team's loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Friday, finishing off the play with a leap into the end zone.
Check it out.
McCord is certainly not known for his athleticism, and Harrison made sure to let him know about it by responding in kind on social media.
It should be noted that Harrison and McCord are good friends, so this was all good-natured ribbing on the part of the former Buckeyes standout.
McCord arrived at Ohio State in 2021 and became the team's full-time starting quarterback in 2023, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.
The 22-year-old took significant criticism—much of which was unfair—from Buckeyes fans for his performance last year, and he ultimately took his talents to Syracuse.
After a couple of terrific games to begin his Orange career, McCord struggled against Stanford, going 27-for-42 with 339 yards, a couple of touchdowns and a pair of picks in a 26-24 loss. It marked the first defeat of the year for Syracuse.
On the 2024 campaign overall, McCord has totaled 1,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 67.7 percent of his throws. He also now has one incredibly rare rushing touchdown—the first of his collegiate career, actually—to add to his resume.