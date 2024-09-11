Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Turning Heads, Making NFL Statement
The Ohio State Buckeyes and quarterback Kyle McCord parted ways after last season, and at the time, most Ohio State fans were happy about it.
But now, the Columbus faithful may be having second thoughts.
McCord transferred to the Syracuse Orange after the 2023 campaign, and in his first two games at Syracuse, he has thrown for 735 yards and eight touchdowns, the latter of which leads the nation. On top of that, he has completed 69.4 percent of his passes.
The 21-year-old has been so impressive, as a matter of fact, that Dane Brugler of The Athletic has listed him among seven prospects that may be rising up NFL Draft boards.
"McCord’s average mobility and inconsistent results when forced to create outside of structure can be limiting factors against top defenses, but he deserves more credit as one of the most decisive and efficient pocket passers in college football," Brugler wrote. "He’s a rising NFL prospect."
McCord hardly posted bad numbers with the Buckeyes in 2023, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.
However, he was much-maligned by Ohio State fans and was ultimately replaced by Kansas State Wildcats transfer Will Howard.
McCord has led the Orange to a 2-0 record thus far, including a Week 2 victory over the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day recently said that he is happy for McCord's success.
Meanwhile, Howard has totaled 520 yards and four touchdowns through the air in a pair of Ohio State wins. He is certainly more mobile than McCord, so he does provide the Buckeyes' coaching staff with more versatility. But perhaps McCord got a bad rap in Columbus.