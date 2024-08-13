Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Expected To Be Arrested
Michael Hall Jr. was a key piece for the Ohio State Buckeyes defense over the last couple of years. Now, he's a rookie with the Cleveland Browns looking to carve out playing time in his rookie season.
Those plans may have hit a massive roadblock.
According to a report from Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Hall is expected to be arrested following a domestic dispute on Monday night.
While no further details have been shared about the situation at this point, it sounds very serious. Hall could be facing major charges that could change his football career as he knows it.
Everyone has to be viewed as innocent until proven guilty. Until further evidence and details are revealed, no one should rush to judgement about anything.
That being said, domestic violence is something to take very seriously and the situation does not sound good at all for Hall.
During his career with Ohio State, Hall was a major force on the defensive line. He played for three years with the Buckeyes, although he didn't have much of a role during his freshman season.
As a sophomore, he ended up recording 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks. During his junior and final year with Ohio State, he had 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Early on in his NFL career, Hall was impressive his coaches with the Browns. He was trending towards earning some playing time in his first season. That may have completely changed following this situation.
Make sure to stay tune to this situation. We will make sure to have updates as they come available.