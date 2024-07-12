Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Has Major Praise For Emeka Egbuka
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a rich history of great wide receivers, including New York Jets star Garrett Wilson and current Buckeyes standout Emeka Egbuka.
Wilson was recently asked to create his ideal Ohio State receiver only using the skills of Buckeyes pass-catchers, and he paid Egbuka quite the complment in the process.
While Wilson named Jaxon Smith-Njigba for hands, Chris Olave for speed and Marvin Harrison Jr. for route running, he gave the title of best athleticism to Egbuka.
Wilson himself spent three years at Ohio State, with his best season coming in 2021 when he hauled in 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.
That ensuing spring, the Jets selected Wilson with the 10th pick of the NFL Draft.
Egbuka, meanwhile, is returning for his senior campaign after an injury riddled junior season in which he caught 41 passes for 515 yards and four scores.
We already know that a healthy Egbuka is capable of much more than that, as evidenced by the fact that he racked up 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 scores in 2022. And keep in mind: Egbuka did that as the Buckeyes' No. 2 receiver behind Harrison.
Egbuka should be Ohio State's clear-cut No. 1 pass-catcher heading into 2024, so the 21-year-old could be in for a huge season.
The Buckeyes themselves could be in for a phenomenal campaign as a whole.
Ohio State's roster is widely regarded as the best in the country, and it stands to reason that the Buckeyes could win their first national championship since 2014.
If Ohio State is going to make a run at the national title, Egbuka will need to be brilliant. So long as he stays healthy, there is no reason why he can't enjoy the beest year of his collegiate career.