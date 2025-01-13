Former Ohio State Star Has Brilliant Performance in NFL Playoff Game
A long list of great wide receivers have emerged from Ohio State, and on Sunday night, one Buckeyes alum made his mark in the NFL playoffs.
Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin logged seven catches for 89 yards and a go-ahead touchdown during his team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, and now, the Commanders will head on the road to face the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.
McLaurin was targeted 10 times in what was just his second career playoff game and certainly made the most of his looks, further establishing himself as one of the league's most underrated receivers.
The 29-year-old had a terrific regular season, hauling in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to his second Pro Bowl selection.
McLaurin spent four years at Ohio State between 2015 and 2018, accumulating 75 catches for 1,251 yards and 19 scores.
His best season came during his final campaign with the Buckeyes, when he caught 35 passes for 701 yards while reaching the end zone 11 times. He averaged 20 yards per grab that year, demonstrating his explosiveness.
McLaurin was then selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He got off to a great start on the professional level, snaring 58 balls for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. Since then, McLaurin has posted five straight 1,000-yard campaigns, topping out at 1,191 yards in 2021.
And that's with having had a rather shaky quarterback situation throughout much of his tenure with the Commanders.
Now, McLaurin has Jayden Daniels under center, which is certainly one heck of a dynamic duo.