Former Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Regrets Decision To Leave
The transfer portal being as open as it is has largely been a good thing for college football players. There was a time when a player would lose a year of eligiblity or have to sit out because of the decision to transfer. Meanwhile, coaches could hop from job to job, contract be damned, as they made millions while their players remained unpaid.
Things have changed in a good way in the NIL and transfer portal era in that regard. Players have the freedom to play college ball when they want. They can also earn a little bit of hard-earned cash.
Freedom to make unlimited decisions is not always the best thing, though, especially for young and impressionable people. College football players seem larger than life on our televisions but remember that these are still largely teenagers and young men that we're talking about.
The decision to leave isn't always the best, as former Ohio State defensive end Omari Abor apparently found out. Abor is a former 4-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas who committed to Ohio State out of high school. He spent two seasons with the Buckeyes, not playing at all as a freshman and then playing in just five games as a sophomore.
Abor transferred to SMU ahead of the 2024 season, where he was able to get more money via a NIL deal, but he played in just two games for the Mustangs and recorded a total of two tackles. Meanwhile, OSU went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship while he likely sat and watched from his couch at home.
Does he regret the decision to leave the Buckeyes to chase that sweet, sweet NIL money? According to his TikTok, it would seem so:
Abor is far from the only player who got duped by a NIL opportunity and left a good situation. He is, though, the rare case of a player who is seemingly willing to admit it. How this post will impact his situation at SMU will be an interesting saga to watch play out, but hopefully, it all works out in his favor.