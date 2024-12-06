Former Ohio State HC Responds to Rumors of Potential Return
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is still very well loved by the fan base. While he seems very comfortable and happy in his broadcasting role, there have been rumors about a potential return for Meyer to Ohio State.
Of course, those rumors have started coming up due to the Buckeyes' recent loss to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth straight time. Ryan Day's job is being called for aggressively.
Despite the fans wanting to see a head coaching change, Ohio State has made no moves to oblige them. It does not appear that Day will be on his way out of town.
That being said, the rumors surrounding Meyer's return to the sidelines for the Buckeyes have persisted.
Now, Meyer has spoken out and responded to those rumors directly.
"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my returns to the sidelines in Columbus," Meyer wrote. "While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Grey."
Meyer's statement should put an end to the rumors of his return to Ohio State. While it would have cool to see, Meyer just isn't interested in resuming his head coaching role.
During his tenure with the Buckeyes, Meyer ended up compiling an impressive 83-9 record. He also went a perfect 7-0 against Michigan. Those are days that most Ohio State fans would love to have back.
More than likely, the Buckeyes are going to bring Day back for the 2025 season. However, if he has another underwhelming year and especially if they lose to the Wolverines again, he could be on his way out of town then.
Fans should start accepting the fact that Ohio State is unlikely to make a coaching change. At the very least, the idea of Meyer returning can be officially crossed off.