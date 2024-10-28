Former Ohio State WR's Dominated Week 8 NFL Action
The Ohio State Buckeyes have sent quite a few very talented wide receivers to the NFL in recent years. Fans have enjoyed watching their former Ohio State favorites at the professional level.
In Week 8 NFL action, quite a few former Buckeyes stars put together strong performances for their respective teams.
Leading the way was Marvin Harrison Jr., who ended up catching six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. It was a nice breakout performance for him, as he had struggled over the previous three games.
Terry McLaurin also put together a big performance with five catches for 125 yards. Garrett Wilson caught five passes for 113 yards.
Those three wide receivers weren't the only former Ohio State star wideouts who made big-time impacts.
Chris Olave made eight catches for 107 yards and Noah Brown caught three passes for 73 yards and a huge game-winning touchdown.
All five of those players are still very much supported and cheered on by Buckeyes fans. Every single player that plays for Ohio State remains a part of the program for the rest of their life. These five wide receivers are certainly making their school proud.
As for this years version of the Buckeyes, they are fresh off of a win over Nebraska this week. However, the win was an ugly one and has brought some concerns about nex tweek's game.
Speaking of next week's game, Ohio State will hit the road for a very tough matchup against the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. It will be must-watch football with No. 3 facing off against No. 4.
A lot has been going on with Buckeyes football. Whether it be the 2024 team itself or keeping track of former players, fans have had a lot of entertainment.