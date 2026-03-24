Ohio State's Jake Diebler Shares Huge Reassurance Buckeyes Fans Will Love in 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes were eliminated this past Thursday in the closing seconds of their Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs, 66-64, in Greenville, South Carolina.

The sudden ending has since allowed coach Jake Diebler to reflect on the season holistically, as the Buckeyes had a productive late-February and early March to secure a No. 8 seed in the East Region following a 1-1 stint in the Big Ten Tournament.

Turning his attention to next season, Diebler briefly assessed his roster without going into further specifics about how it may look in the fall. But one aspect is apparent: it is not a glaring problem, according to Diebler.

What Diebler said about the current state of Ohio State hoops

"There’s a lot of good happening behind the scenes to set us up to be successful from a roster construction point," Diebler said on his radio show Monday. "It’s been a battle to get to this point, but I’m excited about the progress we’ve made. Much better place today than we were this time last year when it comes to building our roster."

A fired-up Diebler was brutally honest when speaking to a pool of reporters following the loss, reiterating that he likes the direction the program is headed under his leadership.

"I hope people saw and appreciate the toughness and family atmosphere we have in this program," Diebler said. "That's what this program was built upon, being tough and being connected. It's a big reason why we got to this point of the season. It's a big reason why we played the way we played in the second half."

The Buckeyes took a brief lead before the Horned Frogs sealed the deal on the other end. Although it was the lasting image of a challenging season, it's a reminder that basketball is more than a game as Diebler noted.

"I got into coaching because some of the most influential people in my life were coaches, and I know I'm relatively new to this, but I'm old school from the standpoint where I still think coaches can have an impact in the lives of young men, and you have a responsibility to help them grow as men," Diebler said. "Certainly you have a responsibility to help them grow as players, we saw that from everybody in our program got better as players this year. I believe in development."

In doing so, power forward Amare Bynum plans to return to the Buckeyes next season (barring anything unforeseen in the NCAA Transfer Portal) and he's already begun to map out how he and his teammates are going to return to the tournament next season to rewrite past wrongs.

"It was a great experience," Bynum said of the tournament. "Every kid dreams of being here. Definitely going to work really hard in the summer to get back here and keep working on my game, and just do what Coach [Jake Diebler] says and keep working."

Despite college basketball's unpredictability, it seems the Buckeyes have a path forward. Now, they have to execute it.