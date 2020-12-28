Dwayne Haskins Waived by Washington Football Team

The former Buckeye quarterback started the year as the leader of the franchise. Now he's looking for a job.

Dwayne Haskins fell out of favor with Washington quickly.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the Washington Football Team has waived Haskins.

"It benefits both parties that we go our separate ways," said head coach Ron Rivera.

After opening the year as the team's starting quarterback, Haskins was benched for poor play and reportedly not preparing hard enough each week away from the facility. Alex Smith was brought into the fold and had a great stretch as the starter, helping Washington pull into the NFC East playoff race. But when Smith was injured recently, Haskins was given a chance to come back in and play again.

He didn't perform well against Carolina on Sunday and was replaced in the fourth quarter by Taylor Heinicke, who hadn't taken a snap in two years. Haskins threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against the Panthers before he was pulled from the game.

That performance came on the heels of a tough week off the field. Haskins was caught on camera at a strip club without a mask and was fined $40,000 by the team. He was also stripped of his captainship.

This season, Haskins completed 148-of-241 passes for 1,439 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions over seven games.

In his final season as a Buckeye, Haskins had the highest graded season by an Ohio State quarterback since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus.

He had one of the all-time great seasons in Big Ten history as a quarterback and helped the Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl over Washington. In 2018, he threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year and was subsequently drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington.

Now, he's hoping someone else will give him a chance to play again.

