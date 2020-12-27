Report: Urban Meyer Weighing NFL Future

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that at least two NFL teams have reached out to Meyer to gauge his interest in coaching next season.

It appears the rumors that Urban Meyer could return to coaching next season haven't stopped yet - and now they're ramping up on a new level.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, league sources are indicating that at least two NFL teams have reached out to Meyer to see whether he's be interested in interviewing for a head-coaching job.

Schefter further reported that Meyer did not dismiss the notion and is considering whether or not he wants to try and make the jump to the NFL. According to a source connected to one of the teams, Meyer intends to decide next week - before the NFL regular season is over - and he's expected to let teams know in the coming days whether he'd be interested in interview for a head coaching job.

The Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions all currently have openings and it's rumored that Jacksonville, New York (Jets) and Los Angeles (Chargers) may also be making changes at the end of the year.

Meyer has never coached in the NFL, but he's had a Hall of Fame level of success coaching in college. Over 17 seasons, Meyer posted a record of 187-32 while leading Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green. He led the Buckeyes and Gators to three national championships. Meyer is revered in Columbus for never having lost to Michigan and for essentially changing the way the entire Big Ten recruits.

While Doug Marrone has one year left on his contract, Jacksonville could be a particularly interesting spot for Meyer if he wants to interview for NFL job. There's a decent chance that he's going to have the first overall pick in April's Draft and the Jags are also looking for a new general manager.

Sources that have spoken to Meyer tell Schefter they believe Urban wants to make sure he's fully prepared to "immerse himself in a new world" if he makes the jump to the NFL.

Of course, part of the reason that Meyer retired from coaching Ohio State stemmed from his health issues. He was first diagnosed with an arachnoid cyst on his brain in 1998 that give him painful headaches. I would imagine that part of his decision process in weighing a potential NFL coaching future would entail examining his ability to stay healthy and handle the stress of the job.

