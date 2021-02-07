Chase Young Wins NFL Rookie of the Year

Young becomes the fourth former Buckeye in five years to win that award in his first season in the NFL.

Chase Young is undeniably the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Frankly, it was his award to lose for most of the second half of the season.

Young was already named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America in January, but Young was recognized on Saturday night by the Associated Press as part of the NFL Honors Show the night before the Super Bowl.

Young is the fourth Buckeye in five years to win that award from both outlets after fellow defensive ends Joey Bosa (Chargers, 2016) and Nick Bosa (49ers, 2019) earned the award in their first years in the league and former Buckeye cornerback Marshon Lattiomre won the award with New Orleans in 2017.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team, drafted only behind former Buckeye-turned-LSU Tiger Joe Burrow. Young played 15 games for his childhood hometown-team and led them to a division title and an unlikely playoff appearance as NFC East champs. Young racked up 47 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and recovered three fumbles.

In addition to this award, Young was the only rookie named to the PFWA's All-NFC Team this year and earned Pro Bowl honors (despite the game not being played).

