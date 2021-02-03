SI All-American Linebacker Raesjon Davis Officially Signs with USC

The former LSU linebacker commit was heavily considering Ohio State, but ultimately chose to stay on the west coast.

Given the nature of the day so far, this news won't shock any Buckeye fans at all: Raesjon Davis has officially chosen to play college football at USC.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker narrowed down his final five to LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Vanderbilt, but ultimately chose to play for the Trojans. Davis make his commitment announcement today as part of the 247Sports National Signing Day Show.

Davis was heavily considering Ohio State and made an unofficial visit to campus two weeks ago, which was his third trip to Columbus, but his first with his parents.

The video at the top of the page was shot when Ryan Day revealed the Buckeyes likely only had room for one more player in the Class of 2021, but they were closely connected to both Davis and J.T. Tuimoloau (who won't sign anywhere until at least April).

Davis is an SI All-American linebacker and a guy that the Buckeyes have been linked to ever since he backed away from his verbal commitment to play for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers.

“(My family) just thinks it might be a smart decision to go there because of the lack of depth they have up there,” Davis said of USC two weeks ago. “I like USC because I could see myself being able to play early there, and that’s one of the main aspects I’m choosing from. I really wanna play early and hopefully I can get some early playing time my freshman year. So that’s really my main objective, and hopefully I can start my sophomore year. And I’m really looking at somewhere I can be developed and get my education. I’m looking at those two, Ohio State and USC more.”

Although Davis seemed rooted in his choice when he made his announcement on Wednesday, he admitted that the decision was fairly new. "Really it's been a few days one or two days since I've known [about his final decision]" said Davis. "It was a pretty hard decision."

Davis told media members that he ultimately decided on committing to USC because of the opportunity to play early as an underclassmen. He also described his excitement for where the program is headed, "they look like they are bringing back the old SC" said Davis.

