Former Ohio State great believes Buckeyes fans would be disappointed without a Natty
In the midst of a historic run that could deliver back-to-back National Championships for the first time in school history, expectations are understandably sky-high for the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
For one of Ohio State’s greats, that entails a certain implicit risk: anything less could be perceived as failure.
“Well, I'm almost certain that the Buckeye Nation would be disappointed if there were not the truth,” said former consensus All-American LeCharles Bentley during a phone interview with the OnSI Network. “The team is as dynamic as I've ever seen”.
The 2001 Rimington Trophy recipient as the best center in the country wasn’t shy in recognizing the current state of the program under head coach Ryan Day.
“Ryan Day has done a phenomenal job in upholding the standard of excellence of what it means to wear that uniform and what it means to be... to have an opportunity to be a student, an alumni of that university. You make everyone proud. Obviously the players have to go play, but it still comes down to leadership and execution, and I think he does a tremendous job of allowing people like myself that are still connected to the program and to the school, to be proud. And, do I hope they run back-to-back? Absolutely. Do I think that they can? Without a doubt. But the games still have to be played, and if they continue to do what they've done, it’s a very good chance it’s gonna happen.”
Now a successful entrepreneur at the helm of a sports equipment company serving over 100 D-I schools and 25 out of the 32 NFL franchises, Bentley certainly left his mark at Ohio State after playing high school football at St. Ignatius.
The Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2001 thinks the Buckeyes’ current quarterback is more than ready to leave his imprint on the program, as well.
“In terms of the Heisman trophy, it's always been all over the place, right? Like you just never know how these things are going to ever turn out, but I will say about [quarterback Julian Sayin] specifically, to be so young, and to have the confidence, the moxie and the leadership skills that he's showing at such an early age, I do believe that he has the potential to, at some point, certainly be a strong contender to win the Heisman Trophy. Is there going to be this year? I don't know. There's some other good players, there's just really good players on the team that he's playing with that you can also make a very good argument for, let alone around the country, but he is a very dynamic young player.”
Sayin is the Heisman’s betting favorite with odds of +175, but fellow Buckeye Jeremiah Smith, a wide receiver, is among the favorites as well, with odds of +4000.
Ohio State claims nine National Championships, and a tenth one could be on its way, as the undefeated Buckeyes debuted at first place in the CFP inaugural rankings this week, to go with their number one rankings in the AP and Coaches’ Poll.
This would mark the first time in the program’s history of back-to-back National titles.