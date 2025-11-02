2025 Heisman Odds: Julian Sayin Skyrockets to Favorite, Mendoza, Simpson Trail
There are just a few weeks to go in the college football regular season, and there’s a new favorite to win the Heisman.
Julian Sayin – the freshman quarterback for No. 1 Ohio State – has jumped ahead of both Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza in the odds to win the Heisman. Sayin is now +175 to win the award while Mendoza (+220) and Simpson (+340) are both inside 4/1 to win the award. The only other quarterback that is shorter than 10/1 is Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed (+650).
Bettors may not want to overreact too much to the change in the odds to win the Heisman this week for a few reasons. First off, Reed and Simpson were both on a bye, so it was hard for either player to really make a push to move up in this market unless Sayin and Mendoza fell completely flat.
Sayin and Mendoza quarterback the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country, and both won in dominant fashion on Saturday.
Mendoza and the Hoosiers scored 55 points in a 55-10 win over Maryland, but the star quarterback didn’t have to do much for his team to win. He completed just 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 201 yards, one score and one pick. He still leads the Big Ten with 25 touchdown passes, but Sayin has now passed him in yardage.
Sayin is having a crazy season, completing a Division-I best 80.7 percent of his passes for 2,188 yards, 23 scores and three picks. He leads the Big Ten in yards per attempt in the 2025 season.
This could be a toss up between either quarterback, but it’s clear that Sayin’s four-touchdown, 316-yard game against Penn State gave him the edge this week in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Here’s a look at the full odds to win the Heisman in the 2025 season.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +175
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +220
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +340
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +650
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +2500
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +4000
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +4000
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +4000
- Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): +4000
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +5500
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame): +6000
Note: No other player has shorter than +10000 odds to win the Heisman this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
