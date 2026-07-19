Former Ohio State Guard Bruce Thornton Shines Bright in Summer League

Bruce Thornton’s NBA Summer League adventure might have ended on a sour note, but he has certainly proved that he belongs.

The former Ohio State superstar has been a standout for the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas, leading them to the semifinals, where they were ousted by the Memphis Grizzlies, with Thornton only able to muster eight points on 2-for-12 shooting, but that doesn’t diminish his performances over the course of the last ten days.

Before Thornton stepped onto the court to face the Grizzlies, the Buckeyes’ all-time leading points scorer had averaged 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and three steals, further solidifying himself as another of the steals in this year’s NBA Draft, having been selected with the 31st pick to go with Cleveland’s Meleek Thomas and Miami’s Ryan Conwell – both second-round selections.

Bringing his Buckeyes touch to Houston

An automatic scorer with Ohio State, Thornton seemed to be made for the NBA in his senior year. However, he still needed to prove that when he was selected by the Rockets.

Through his first four games, he carried his legacy in Columbus and brought it to Houston with immediate effect.

He posted 27 points, pulled down three rebounds and dished out three assists in the Rockets’ 97-86 triumph over the Denver Nuggets before showcasing a more defensive approach against the Toronto Raptors, where he had six boards and five steals, while still pouring in 17 points in defeat.

His first two games showed his full repertoire of what he can bring to the table when preseason begins, generating high-volume offense, mixed with patient but smothering defense.

Thornton then went 7-for-13 from the field for 23 points, along with four rebounds, in a convincing 100-83 win over the Brooklyn Nets that clinched a semifinal berth before dropping his form to Memphis in the last four.

What Thornton has done and what he needs to do next

Over the course of his Summer League voyage, Thornton has shown that he can score at an elite level, but what has impressed the Rockets is how controlled he has done it. Thornton makes smart moves on every offense, and while the ball hasn’t dropped every time he has attempted a field goal, he has made the right choice by shooting.

He has also got his teammates involved, making the right reads and reading the game to dictate the pace and flow that he wants. Already, Thornton has been projected to have a long NBA career as a key reserve, an important role he will look to thrive in, while also aiming to exceed that by becoming a starter with the Rockets.

He certainly has the tools to make a meaningful contribution in Houston, while trying not to be a forgotten figure on the bench who ends up being traded multiple times before finding a career somewhere in Europe, as many second-round players do.

While with the Buckeyes, Thornton’s game has been centered on being a bigger, more physical guard than his opposing player, but in the NBA, there’s little chance that he can recreate that. The rookie guard will need to adjust and reshape his game into a crafty scorer and energetic defensive pest, something that most reserves are called upon to be.

But in the short term, he will also look at his performance against the Grizzlies and try to right that wrong by playing his game. Poor performances will happen; it’s all about how you bounce back from them. Thornton will be back, and he will continue to prove himself worthy to the Houston Rockets.