Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton Has Perfect Draft Reaction After Landing With Rockets

Bruce Thornton was already grateful the Houston Rockets traded up with the New York Knicks to take him, but the former Ohio State star also quickly realized there was another incentive to landing in Texas.

After being projected by many mock drafts in the late 40s or early 50s entering the week, the Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer sounds more than ready for his opportunity in Houston. He met with the media following the selection.

Were you anxious going into the night not knowing where you would land?

Bruce: For me, I’m not picky at all. Whoever wanted me and gave me, a kid from Fairburn, Georgia, an opportunity, I would be very blessed and very grateful. I’m so thankful for the Houston Rockets just taking a chance on me. And I’m going to do everything I can in my power to be the best player I can be for the Houston Rockets.

Did you know that you weren’t going to the Knicks at all?

Bruce: I knew at the last minute. Somebody said I got the wrong hat. I’m like, “What do you mean?” Then I heard the Houston Rockets. I’m like, “No state tax, so that’s even better.”

How does being a four-time team captain prepare you for the expectations of leadership as an NBA point guard?

Bruce: First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, because without him, I wouldn’t be here right now. But for my experiences at Ohio State, being a four-year guy, it definitely helped me. The experience of just going through college, going through life and the stuff that you just go through, it definitely helped me prepare to talk to grown men at this level. But I feel like the experience I have at Ohio State is going to prepare me to be the best player I can be as a Houston Rocket.

What was the biggest challenge you had to overcome in order to get to this point in your life right now?

Bruce: I feel like for me, from a basketball standpoint, I didn’t make it to March Madness my first three years of college. A lot of people chose to leave and make better situations to get to March Madness, but I just wanted to do it at Ohio State. So I did everything I could. My coaching staff helped me. I did a lot of praying, using my faith to the best of my ability, and I got through it my senior year. One of the best feelings, I ever decided to stay at Ohio State for all four years.

Throughout your basketball journey, is there someone that you’ve considered a mentor or looked up to that shaped the player you are today?

Bruce: First, my mother. She sacrificed so much. She also played at the University of Georgia, so she taught me a lot of things like handling the cookie jar, make sure you hold your follow through, boxing out, stuff I didn’t want to hear at all. But she definitely helped me.

And my friends from back home. It was all of our dream to be in the NBA. And for them to have my support, and having a great support cast throughout this journey was a big thing. The village I had behind me throughout this journey really helped me get to the point I am right now.

When Rockets fans start watching you professionally, is there a part of your game that you think will surprise them the most?

Bruce: I think I’m a winner. I want to win everything I possibly can. I’m trying to impact winning. For me, I feel like everybody eats when everybody wins. So I do everything I can. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to make sure I do it at a high level and with a great attitude.

When people look back at your career 10 or 15 years from now, what do you hope they remember most about you?

Bruce: I just hope I'm just a kid that gave everything I got each and every night. When I put that jersey on, I’m just going to perform at the best I can each and every night. I’m never going to quit. I’m never going to stop giving up. So I hope everybody can take that one thing from me, that when you have the opportunity, take full advantage of it.

What do you think you will bring to the Houston Rockets in terms of your attitude, work ethic and willingness to get one percent better each and every day?

Bruce: I think it starts on defense. Me just getting to the ball, being disruptive and making big-time shots. We got great players like Sengun and KD at a very high level. So me just filling in my role at a high level, doing the things they need me to do and just impacting winning as much as I possibly can, and being a great teammate in the locker room.

What is the biggest adjustment you expect to have to make in the NBA?

Bruce: The biggest adjustment is probably playing over 100 games in a year. There’s a deep playoff team this year. So [it’s up to] me just adjusting my body, having the time management skills to play over 100 games and try to win a championship.