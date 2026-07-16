College Football Insider Uses Troubling Description for Ohio State’s Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain perennial national title contenders despite facing some of the nation's best quarterbacks this fall while also entering the season with a proverbial chip on their shoulder after failing to reach consecutive national title games under coach Ryan Day.

With 51 days until the Buckeyes welcome the Ball State Cardinals to begin the season in Columbus, questions still linger about whether the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff path is a feasible one.

While The Sporting News' Bill Bender is of the opinion that Ohio State should be one of the Big Ten's heavyweights to represent the field come December, he is hesitant to jump to any immediate conclusions about the Buckeyes' chances for yet another historic season.

Appearing on the BIGPLAY Sports Network's The Bobby Carpenter Show on Tuesday, Bender shared an outlook about the Buckeyes that could caution the fanbase to take a proverbial deep breath.

Inside Ohio State's imbalanced schedule

"Well, I think we're going to continue to see an imbalanced schedule," Bender said. "You know, there will be years where Ohio State misses these [elite] teams, that, you know, it's just a perfect storm on their schedule this year."

Ohio State's path to the playoff won't be easy.



"I haven't seen a schedule this difficult."



-@BillBender92 breaks down why the Buckeyes may have the toughest schedule he's covered in the Big Ten.



Subscribe for more: https://t.co/22lI2MmdKF pic.twitter.com/QmGMkLDwxr — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) July 15, 2026

In reviewing the slate, which includes marquee games against CFP hopefuls in the Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns, Bender said the Buckeyes' road to title contention is what makes them battle-tested for eventual success.

"I haven't seen a schedule this difficult," Bender said of Ohio State. "....I'm not saying they're going 9-3, but if they were 9-3 with that schedule, much like Texas was last year, I think they would have a very legitimate argument to get in the playoff."

Nonetheless, Bender said he would be unsurprised to see the Buckeyes and Hoosiers dominate their conference slates all year to leave no unanswered CFP committee questions and deliver a head-to-head instant classic in Bloomington in October.

Could Ohio State & Indiana Dominate Big Ten Again?

"I think both of those teams will get byes again," Bender said. "I really do. I think both of those teams are stacked enough on talent... they're the class of the Big Ten."

.@BillBender92 On Ohio State vs. Indiana



"I think both of those teams will get byes again. I really do. I think both of those teams are stacked enough on talent... they're the class of the Big Ten."



Buckeye fans buying this prediction? 🌰⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y1ieBG3sMP — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) July 14, 2026

Both teams met in last year's Big Ten title game in Indianapolis last December, as Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza (who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders) stunned Day's Buckeyes, 13-10, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This led to the Hoosiers securing an eventual national title one month later, capping an undefeated season against the Miami Hurricanes that had eliminated Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Now, with a fresh start, Ohio State will attempt to seek revenge and rewrite a wrong.

Only time will tell.